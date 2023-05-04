Mechanic charged with trafficking over 60kg of cannabis

BATU PAHAT: A mechanic was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking over 60 kilogrammes of cannabis last month.

Mohd Borhan Saim, 37, was charged with distributing cannabis weighing 63,120 grammes on the roadside of Jalan Kampung Parit Selamat, Mukim 7, Yong Peng here at 8.30 pm on March 26.

The charge framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same act provides the death sentence or life imprisonment and a minimum of 15 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

The man nodded after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Siti Zubaidah Mahat, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The court fixed May 30 for mention pending the submission of chemical reports. - Bernama