Mechanic charged with wife’s murder

KAJANG: A mechanic was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today over the death of his wife on Raya eve.

However, no plea was recorded from Mohd Syawalludin Ismail, 38, after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Syahrul Sazly Md Sain as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering Siti Nadirah Mohd Nazul, 28, at a house in Taman Koperasi Maju Jaya, Jalan Maju Jaya 5, Cheras, between midnight and 3.30 am last May 1.

The court set June 14 for mention for submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Husna Amran prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.

According to media reports on May 6, the woman was believed to have been beaten up by her husband after she allegedly exposed his affair on social media. - Bernama