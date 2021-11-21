Mechanic crushed to death by car while doing repair work

GEORGE TOWN: A 31-year-old mechanic died after being crushed by a car he was repairing at a house-cum-workshop in Kampung Bayan Lepas near here last night.

Bayan Baru Fire and Rescue Department operations officer Helmirizal Che Morad said the department deployed a team of firefighters to the scene after receiving a distress call on the incident at about 11.54pm.

“Upon arrival, we found a man crushed under a Proton Saga he was repairing, causing half of his body to be pinned under the vehicle,” he said when contacted today.

He said the firemen conducted an extrication exercise by using rescue tools, and the victim was finally extricated at about 1.02am.

The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene and the remains were sent to Penang Hospital, he added. — Bernama