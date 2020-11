JOHOR BAHRU: A mechanic saw more than the engine when he opened the bonnet of a car at a workshop in a village near Pontian last night.

A six-metre-long python was resting snugly in the engine compartment of the vehicle at the workshop in Kampung Batu 25, Pekan Nenas.

The mechanic called the police after finding the snake at about 10 pm, Pekan Nanas Fire & Rescue Station operations commander, Senior Fire & Rescue Officer II Zamani Md Din, said today.

He said fire & rescue personnel sent to the workshop caught the python and released it at a spot far away from any human settlement. -Bernama