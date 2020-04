TAMPIN: A mechanic was fined RM2,000 for dishonest concealment of RM90 in payment for face mask.

Magistrate Tan Chai Wei meted out the fine on Ng Wing Ken, 29, who pleaded guilty to concealing the money paid by one Fiffa Muzzarint Musa, 41, into his (Ng) Hong Leong Bank account.

The offence was committed last March 22 at Jalan Suria 3, Taman Suria, here at 9.20pm.

Ng paid the fine.

Based on the facts of the case, on March 21, Fiffa Muzzarint saw an advertisement on Facebook on face mask, offering at RM30 per box, and paid RM90 for three boxes into Ng’s bank account.

The complainant realised he was cheated and lodged a police report the following day when his order did not arrive as promised and his message to Ng was barred. — Bernama