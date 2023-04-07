Mechanic loses RM200,000 in nude video blackmail

IPOH: A mechanic lost RM200,000 after being blackmailed by a woman he met on Facebook, who threatened to upload a lewd video of him on social media.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the 30-year-old victim from Kuala Kangsar had been asked to answer a video call by the suspect, who went by the name “Yaya”, saying she wanted to show him something ‘special’.

“When the victim answered the call, he saw the woman naked and posing provocatively. The suspect asked the victim to join in and do the same.

“The unsuspecting victim went along with her and ended up doing some indecent acts in the nude as well. The victim only found out that he had been recorded when the suspect sent him a recording right after the call ended,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusri said the suspect threatened the man saying she would post his lewd video on all social media sites, if he did not pay her.

“The victim made 38 online transactions amounting to RM200,000 transferred to five different bank accounts, for fear of the video being exposed.

“He then made a police report about 1.49 pm yesterday when he realised he had been tricked. The case is being investigated as extortion under Section 384 of the Penal Code,” he said.

He advised members of the public to refrain from entertaining such messages from strangers to prevent being victimised by these syndicates.-Bernama