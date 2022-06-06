Mechanic loses RM70,000 to Macau scam

SEREMBAN: A mechanic in Jempol lost RM70,000 after being cheated by individuals posing as a health clinic representative and a police officer on May 25.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the 56-year-old man claimed that he had received a call telling him he had committed an offence for taking medicines eight times at the Ampang Baru Health Clinic, Ipoh, Perak.

The call was then connected to a ‘Sargent Lee’ from the Ipoh police station who told the victim that he was involved in a money laundering case.

“The victim was also asked to transfer cash from his account to avoid being arrested and facilitate investigations into the case. The man was also informed that his money will be returned if the investigations found that he did not involv in money laundering.

“The man then transferred his money totalling RM70,000 to two accounts,” he said in a statement here today.

Hoo said the victim then realised that he had been cheated and lodged a police report on June 3.

The case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, he added.

In a separate case, Hoo said a 36-year-old factory worker in Bahau claimed to have lost RM11,300 after being duped by a scam syndicate offering prostitution services through the WhatsApp application.

“On June 4, the victim was asked to deposit a sum of money and reload the Razer Gold & Silver wallet amounting to RM11,300,” he said.

The man was then asked to send a photograph of his identification card as proof of payment.

The victim lodged a police report yesterday after realising he had been cheated, Hoo said adding that the case was also being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama