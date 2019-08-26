Mechanic shot dead while hunting in Limbang forest

LIMBANG: A mechanic out hunting was found dead after being shot in Lubuk Lalang, Medamit, at 12 noon yesterday.

Limbang district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said that the victim Tony Malong, 42, from Kampong Liang Dato was found dead sprawled on his back snagged on a root on a hill slope with six pellets (entry points) on his right back ribs

‘’A parang, believed to belong to the victim, was found after an inspection,’’ he said in a statement, adding that the victim had not been home for two days.

He said that the victim, who enjoyed hunting alone without firearms, had told his workmate that he was out hunting for frogs and his friend should not look for him if he did not turn up for work on Saturday.

‘’Based on preliminary investigation, the victim is believed to have been shot by a yet-to-be-identified suspect by mistake. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,’’ he added. — Bernama