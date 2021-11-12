Medac focuses on developing resilient businesses

KUALA LUMPUR: The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (Medac) will focus on developing more resilient businesses that can withstand any kind of challenge in the future, said its secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad. (pix)

She said the challenges faced by entrepreneurs during the Covid-19 pandemic had served as the turning point for this group to, among others, embrace the use of technology.

“We have to change the mindset of our entrepreneurs today. We need to instil the new normal in them; they must be prepared to accept this new normal.

“Now we have accepted this new normal but it should be maintained because we do not know what will happen in the future,” she said in Bernama TV’s Malaysia Petang Ini programme entitled “Bangsa Usahawan Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia” yesterday.

Suriani said the government had implemented various initiatives to equip entrepreneurs with skills and knowledge, including on financial management, as well as to attract more youths into business.

“We want to establish a race and nation of entrepreneurs and through intensive training programmes like New Gen Entrepreneurship Online Bootcamp (N-GENE) we can train and guide youths,” she said.

Other initiatives undertaken to help affected entrepreneurs included Cooperative Movement Economic Transformation Programme, Cooperative Economic Recovery Intervention Financing Programme, Program Semarak Niaga Keluarga Malaysia and provision of food truck sites in town areas.

