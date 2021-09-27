MEDAC introduces plan to help cooperatives affected by MCO 3.0

ALOR SETAR: The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (MEDAC) has introduced the Cooperative Economic Recovery Intervention Plan with an allocation of RM20 million to help cooperatives affected during the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 period.

Its minister, Tan Sri Noh Omar (pix) said through the plan, implemented under the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia (SKM), four programmes have been introduced in an effort to increase cooperative activities.

“The four programmes are the Prihatin Rakyat Cooperative Establishment Programme (KPR), Prihatin Rakyat Cooperative Sales Programme (JKPR), Cooperative Movement Economic Transformation Programme (Transfer) and Online Cooperative Products or Services Trade (e-DAPAT),“ he said in a statement, today.

In line with that, Noh said a total of RM1.125 million from the allocation was distributed to several cooperatives in Kedah to benefit the cooperatives and their members.

According to him, a total of RM225,000 was channelled through JKPR involving 17 cooperatives; RM300,000 was given to three cooperatives through KPR; and a total of RM600,000 was channelled to six cooperatives under TRANSFER.

“The purpose of this grant assistance is to help cooperatives be better prepared to resume business activities after the country was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. From an economic perspective, it can foster cooperative spirit for them (cooperatives) to produce their own products in various fields and boost the country’s economy,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Noh said the government was concerned and committed to assisting 14,629 cooperatives in the country in addressing the slowdown in business operations due to the MCO which affected the welfare of 6.48 million cooperative members nationwide.

“The JKPR programme, for example, provides a one-off grant assistance to cooperatives that carry out retail activities to reduce the price of daily necessities. Assistance in the form of grants will be made directly to 200 cooperatives nationwide that have been identified as involved in the wholesale and retail sector.

“The Pemulih Package (National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package) can increase the cooperative’s daily sales up to 30 percent as well as help address the cost of living including that of cooperative members as well as the B40 and M40 groups with a 15 percent discount on grocery purchases,“ he added. — Bernama