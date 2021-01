KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (MEDAC), via its agencies, Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Bhd (Bank Rakyat) and the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia (SKM), has provided close to RM700,000 worth of assistance to the needy groups in Sarawak.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said SKM has provided RM402,500 worth of assistance in cash and in kind for the recipients.

He said this includes RM22,500 to 300 flood victims, RM47,000 to cooperatives affected by floods, and RM333,000 into the Cooperative Enhancement Programme (CEP).

“The CEP is an initiative by MEDAC to assist cooperatives with potential to further expand their business operations, that are affected by the Movement Control Order,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi said Bank Rakyat has donated RM112,000 worth of back to school items to 700 underprivileged students in Sarawak.

“This is part of the nationwide ‘Back to School’ corporate social responsibility drive, with RM1 million set aside to help provide school supplies, including uniforms to 6,000 students all over the country.

“The bank and its subsidiary, Zakat Rakyat Holdings also handed over RM21,500 and RM154,350 in zakat (tithe), respectively, to more than 1,000 asnaf (deserving recipient) families in the Santubong parliamentary constituency,“ he added. -Bernama