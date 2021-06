KUALA LUMPUR: The National Recovery Plan strategy will ‘save’ about 90 percent of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) which risk being affected should the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 be implemented continuously.

Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix) said currently most of the entrepreneurs can survive for a period of three to six months, and then can no longer afford to bear the cost of ‘overheads’ and so on.

“The ministry (MEDAC) is optimistic that the planned phased recovery will provide a balance in helping to revitalise economic activity fiscally, while at the same time breaking the Covid-19 infection curve,“ he said in a statement on the recovery plan announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Tuesday.

He also advised SME entrepreneurs to shift to digital-based businesses to reap greater profits during a pandemic.

Meanwhile, Sirim president and group chief executive Datuk Dr Ahmad Sabirin Arshad said the National Recovery Plan provided a clear strategy for the country to emerge from the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The success of the plan also depends on the cooperation of various parties, including the community and industry.

“Strict adherence to SOPs and achieving cluster immunity through vaccination have proven effective in most countries and we believe Malaysia is now on the right track to regain normal life,“ he said.

According to him, Sirim will continue to build sustainable business resilience, especially among local SMEs in addition to performing the role mandated by the government.

He said that in support of the government’s efforts to fight the pandemic and ensure the safety of the people, Sirim QAS International, a wholly owned subsidiary of SIRIM, would give a 20 percent rebate to face mask manufacturers under the testing and certification service package, starting June 15 until the end of 2021, subject to terms and conditions. — Bernama