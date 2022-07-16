MEDAC to postpone implementation of development projects: Noh

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (MEDAC) will postpone the implementation of development projects as part of its cost-saving measures in line with the Malaysia Treasury Circular - Guidelines on Public Expenditure Savings, issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Its Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar (pix), however, said entrepreneur development programmes would continue to be implemented as they were part of MEDAC’s main agenda to help the group recover in the current economic condition.

“MEDAC is one of the ministries that receive a small amount of allocation because we don’t have many development programmes. We use the existing agencies (under MEDAC) to help entrepreneurs.

“...the ministry will spend the allocation given to help them (entrepreneurs),” he said after officiating the state-level Malaysia Sports League (MSL) 2022 programme here today.

He was commenting on a local media report yesterday that all ministries, departments, agencies, federal statutory bodies and companies limited by guarantee (CLBG) have been instructed to implement internal austerity measures by optimising their spending so that it could be used for the well-being of the people.

The directive, signed by Treasury secretary-general Datuk Seri Asri Hamidon came into force last Wednesday. — Bernama