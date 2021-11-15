Media advocacy groups, think tank slam PAS duo for hostile behaviour towards reporter

PETALING JAYA: Several media advocacy groups and think tank have rebuked two PAS leaders for being hostile towards a reporter who was doing her job.

National Union of Journalists (NUJ) president Farah Marshita Abdul Patah (pix) said the union was unhappy with the actions of some leaders and politicians, like the duo, who “bullied reporters who were carrying out their duties”.

“It must be remembered that the job of a reporter, other than asking questions to channel information to the public, is to play a check and balance role in the administration of the country, state or politics,” she said in a statement.

News portal Free Malaysia Today had reported that two PAS leaders, one a minister and the other a deputy minister, became confrontational when an FMT reporter asked questions related to an action of the PAS-led Kedah government which effectively bans gaming outlets in that state.

PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad, a senator who is religious affairs minister, pointedly asked the reporter if she could tolerate her husband being a gambler, while Datuk Awang Hashim, who is Deputy Human Resources Minister and MP for Pendang, insisted that she ask the question in Bahasa Malaysia.

According to think-tank Emir Research President and CEO Dr Rais Hussin, personal attacks or criticizing someone using the English language is irrelevant and not supported by the Constitution.

“Article 152 states that “The national language shall be the Malay language and shall be in such script as Parliament may by law provide that no person shall be prohibited or prevented from using (otherwise than for official purposes), or from teaching or learning, any other language”.

“The reporter should know that the rest of civilized Malaysians are with her. She must continue to play her crucial role, and she must do it without fear or favour. Let her do her job,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Gerakan Media Merdeka (Geramm) also expressed its disappointment over the reactions of the two PAS leaders to the reporter’s questions.

“Not only did they not answer her questions, the Free Malaysia Today portal reported that the reporter covering PN’s (Perikatan Nasional) manifesto launch in Shah Alam was instead asked if she would not mind if her husband was a gambler,” it said in a statement.

Geramm said the actions of both these leaders of an Islamic party, especially as they were part of the government, was unacceptable.

Earlier, Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah urged action against the two PAS leaders, suggesting a suspension or docking of their wages.