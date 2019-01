SEREMBAN: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator P. Waytha Moorthy has called on the media to generate more news on unity and the various cultures in the country as a way to forge closer integration among the races.

“To encourage reporters to do this, we plan to organise a Media Award. It may be held in the middle of the year at the national level to encourage wider participation,” he told reporters after officiating at the Ponggal festival at SMK Seremban Jaya here today.

Also present were the Negeri Sembilan Department of National Unity and Integration director Salasiah Hashim and Rahang state assemblyman Mary Josephine.

Waytha Moorthy described the school-level Ponggal celebration as a good way to expose students of the various races to the different cultures and traditions in the country.

Meanwhile, 200 of the school’s students of various races took part in five competitions during the celebration, namely Ponggal cooking, weaving coconut leaves, ‘kolam’ drawing, pot breaking and Kabadi. — Bernama