Media can continue conveying news, information during MCO- Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12: Media organisations can continue to produce informative programmes, news, articles and local content for the public in areas imposed with the 14-day Movement Control Order (MCO), which begins tomorrow.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah in a statement today said, however, during the period, media operations in the form of other broadcasts such as entertainment, were not allowed.

He said for states under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and the Recovery Movement Control Order (PKPP), the media operations can be continued according to the set standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Media personnel, who are among the country’s frontliners during this difficult situation are reminded to continue to comply with the SOPs that have been set while carrying out their duties, to protect themselves, as well as for the safety of their families and communities from the threat of COVID-19,“ said Saifuddin.

In the meantime, Saifuddin said further details on SOPs with regard to the communications sector (including telecommunications and internet, broadcasting, as well as postal and courier), information technology, e-commerce and creative industries can be found on the ministry’s website at ‘www.kkmm.gov.my’ or by contacting the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia’s (KKMM) hotline at 03-89115351 (8.00 am to 10.00 pm).

The recently announced MCO which takes effect from tomorrow (Jan 13) to Jan 26, involves Penang, Selangor, the Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan), Melaka, Johor and Sabah.

Six other states - Pahang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan were placed under the Conditional MCO (CMCO) with Perlis and Sarawak under the Recovery MCO (RMCO), for the same period.- Bernama