Media covering news at Istana Negara feted with gifts

PETALING JAYA: Media personnel covering the ongoing political situation while stationed at Istana Negara for extended hours, are fortunately on the receiving end of good food in addition to news.

Kentucky Fried Chicken was the first treat by the King as a symbol of appreciation on the first day (Feb 24).

The following day, the King himself handed out McDonalds.

On Wednesday the palace officials provided 40 plush chairs for typically standing press. On the same day, the King provided the media a Milo truck to serve cold drinks, Saji truck (served teh tarik) and patin tempoyak for lunch.

The media appreciation did not stop there.

Those who joined the bandwagon were Marybrown, Xiaomi, Nasi Lemak Royale, Santan by AirAsia, Tealive, Tune Talk, among others.

The media that were stationed at the palace were very much content on the items received.

Among other items received were pillows, hand sanitisers, vitamin soluble tablets, mosquito repellents, tissues, face mist and sunscreen.

Additionally, the front gates of the palace was a center of attention and free media coverage to some, with local public figures and local entrepreneurs providing a helpful gesture.

But bad fate fell upon a local Youtuber when he was reprimanded by the relevant authorities for trying to give out RM10,000 cash to the people gathered.

Isa Isarb managed to give out RM1 notes amounting to RM600 and according to MalayMail reports, he claimed that his intention was only for fun.