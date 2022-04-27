Media has helped KPWKM in assisting needy group: Rina

KUALA LUMPUR: The media has played an important role in helping the government especially the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) in delivering aid to the needy.

Minister, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) said media practitioners were the ministry’s most important strategic partners in highlighting its activities and policies to the people.

“The media have been our long term strategic partners because if not for them, all activities and policies implemented by the ministry will not reach the people and will not be known to them.

“The duties and responsibilities performed by the media helped the ministry a lot especially during the pandemic.

“This was especially so in obtaining news and ensuring that none among the people is sidelined and the vulnerable groups are taken care of by the ministry,” she said during the Jalinan Mesra programme with over 100 media practitioners here yesterday.

Rina also hoped that the friendship established between the ministry and media practitioners would be maintained to ensure accurate information could be channelled to the people.

She also expressed her appreciation to all media practitioners who have always given their support, encouragement and constructive criticism throughout her term helming the ministry. — Bernama