Media invited to join SAR for Nora Anne

NILAI: After eight days of intensive search, today, media personnel for the first time were invited to join the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation for missing Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin.

Nilai police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar extended the invitation via the WhatsApp application.

“Greetings ... Media who want to cover Op SAR can wait at the foothill of Gunung Berembun,” he said in his brief message.

Before this, the media were only allowed to wait at a tent provided near the entrance of the resort where the girl went missing and also at the Pantai police station in Seremban.

A press conference is scheduled be called on the SAR at 5pm at the Pantai police station.

The SAR operation which enters the ninth day today currently involves 296 personnel.

Nora Anne, who has a learning disability, was reported missing after arriving at The Dusun Resort in Pantai with her parents from London on Aug 3 for a two-week vacation.

The teenager was discovered missing from her room at 8am the next day.

Her case has drawn international attention and there is a large presence of foreign media due to the mysterious nature of her disappearance. - Bernama