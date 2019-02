MALACCA: Media practitioners in Indonesia and Malaysia must play key roles in highlighting similarities in the aspects of culture and arts between the two nations to forge close relations between the peoples of the two neighbouring countries.

Head of the Honorary Council of the Indonesian Journalist Association, Ilham Bintang said the people in the two countries particularly the evaluating generation must be given wide knowledge that the two nations had many similarities so that they would not dispute each other.

“The similarity in the cultural aspect and history should be highlighted because the evaluating generation had been cut off from the history of the close Indonesian and Malaysian ties. There should not be any dispute as we have many similarities, the only thing that divides us is that we are of differing nations.

“In order to preserve this close relation, it is very important for media practitioners in Indonesia and Malaysia to not highlight issues on disputes in the mainstream media because the people believe the media in view of the clarifications contained in the reports,“ he said.

He disclosed this to Bernama during the Goodwill Visit by Malaysian-Indonesian Journalists Association (Iswami) to the Malacca Chief Minister’s Department at the official residence of the Malacca Chief Minister at Seri Bendahara, Ayer Keroh, here today. — Bernama