Media must practise responsible reporting on GE15, avoid violating ethical standards, laws - Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: Media practitioners in the country are reminded to practise responsible reporting while covering the 15th General Election (GE15) and to avoid violating ethical standards and other relevant laws.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said faster dissemination of accurate and reliable information was part of the approach to making the parliamentary democracy system in Malaysia a success.

“It is during this time (GE15) that many ethic violations and incitement were found in media content.

“That is why we are giving this reminder to the media practitioners. In a country that has laws in an environment of press freedom, they must not violate any of the existing laws and regulations.

“This is because despite being in the election season and under the caretaker government, the rule of law still prevails,” he said after delivering his message to Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) media personnel who would be covering the GE15, at Angkasapuri here today.

Annuar also advised all media personnel to comply with the rules and laws and cooperate with the Election Commission (EC) and the Royal Malaysian Police throughout the GE15.

He said for GE15, foreign media will also be given the opportunity to cover and write their reports based on a high level of professionalism.

“As much as possible, we will facilitate all members of the media, both electronic, print and social media, as long as they practise responsible reporting,” he added. - Bernama