Media personnel advised to comply with Johor election SOP (Updated)

JOHOR BAHRU: All media personnel are advised to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set to curb the spread of Covid-19 when covering the Johor state election process.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said no one will be spared fines and compounds if they are found violating the SOP, including regulations enforced under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

“As for the SOP, it is not a new thing...it has been gazetted for a long time. No one is exempted including the prime minister, even (Cabinet) ministers have to pay the compound, so media practitioners are also not exempted.

“Take it as a reminder that the SOP is equally applicable to everyone...it is not too difficult for all parties to comply with the SOPs except in certain circumstances,” he told reporters after visiting the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Operations Centre and the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) Media Centre for the Johor election set up at Grand Paragon Hotel here today.

Annuar was accompanied by Bernama chairman Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi, editor-in-chief Khairdzir Md Yunus and executive editor Harlina Samson.

Annuar was commenting on the compound notice and final warning issued to two media personnel for allegedly flouting the SOP when covering the nomination process at the Dewan JKR Johor Bahru this morning.

Asked about the possibility of an open debate being broadcast on government television, the Ketereh MP said such an open debate was not suitable to be aired on national television.

“There are no plans to hold debates on television. Many parties are involved in Johor polls, there are seven and five-cornered fights...we cannot be partial, so let it be national, maybe it can be considered if it’s for general election,“ he said.

Earlier, Annuar spent about two hours visiting the two centres as well as the operating room for Malaysia Gazette.

He also appeared in the ‘Temu Bual Santai Bicara Bola Sepak’ programme on Bernama TV. — Bernama