Media plays major role in fighting corruption: MACC chief

JOHOR BAHRU: The media plays a crucial role in the fight against corruption by disseminating authentic information, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix).

He said information in the form of news, features and articles in the print media, radio and television helped in terms of educating the public, warning them of the dangers of corruption and exposing cases of bribery.

“The media also acts as an intermediary between the authorities and the community to deliver authentic and useful information.

“The dissemination of correct and constructive information is the core of a society with integrity and a developed and progressive nation,“ he said at an MACC dinner gathering with the Johor Media Club here last night.

Azam said the media, as the fourth estate after the executive, legislative and judiciary branches, plays a check-and-balance role by critically monitoring the situation to ensure a balance of power.

Also present were Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias and Johor Media Club president Mohamad Fauzi Ishak. — Bernama