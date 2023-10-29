Media plays vital role in realising MBI’s development efforts

GEORGE TOWN: The media plays a crucial role in the realisation of development efforts planned by the Ipoh City Council (MBI), said MBI Works and Buildings director Arif Mohd Zainudin.

He said that various state development agendas such as “Ipoh Bandaraya Bestari Sejahtera” and “Perak Sejahtera” were able to be realised with the help of media practitioners in Perak.

“The relationship between the media and government agencies such as MBI is very important because our desires and aspirations must be widely disseminated to city dwellers.

“It will also assist MBI in gathering feedback from the community, particularly the people of Ipoh,“ he said at a dinner held in conjunction with the Media Retreat - Team Building programme here, which was also attended by Penang State deputy secretary (Development) Datuk Mohd Zakuan Zakaria.

The two-day programme, which was attended by 45 participants, was the third edition after the first was held in Pulau Langkawi, Kedah in 2018 and the second in Terengganu in 2019.

According to Arif, the programme, which was held in collaboration with the Perak Media Sports and Welfare Club (KSKMP), aimed at strengthening the relationship between MBI and media practitioners in the state.

Meanwhile, KSKMP president Rosli Mansor Ahmad Razali said that in addition to strengthening the bond between the media and MBI, the programme was also able to strengthen participants’ self-identity through team-building activities conducted at The Escape, Penang.

He said that, in addition to media practitioners, this year’s programme was also participated by representatives from the MBI’s Strategic Communications Unit. - Bernama.