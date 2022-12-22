Media practitioners need to combat spread of fake news, hate speech: Teo Nie Ching

KUALA LUMPUR: Media agencies in the country need to play their roles to fight the spread of fake news and hate speech to ensure the harmony in the country is preserved, said Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching (pix).

She said based on the current development especially the increasing usage of social media, the matter should be given attention by the media by delivering only verified and accurate information.

“The era of fake news is fast becoming a threat to democracy not only in Malaysia but also in other countries, so the roles played by the media agencies now should be to curb hate speeches as well as misinformation and disinformation.

“...at the same time, we are not limiting the freedom of speech. I think we should achieve a balance while ensuring community harmony is protected,” she said.

She was speaking after a briefing and working visit to the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) here today.

Also present were Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) deputy secretary-general (Strategic Communications and Creative Industry) Mastura Ahmad Mustafa as well as Bernama top management represented by its chairman Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi and chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin.

Also present were Deputy Editor-in-Chief International New Services and covering Editor-In-Chief, Jamaluddin Muhammad as well as Executive Editor and covering Deputy Editor-in-Chief New Services, Harlina Samson.

Commenting on her visit to Bernama, she hope the national news agency would be a source of choice for readers abroad for them to keep abreast with the latest developments in the country.

“I have also been given a briefing to assist me understand the functions and challenges faced by Bernama.

“I hope under the leadership of KKD Minister Fahmi Fadzil and I together with all KKD and Bernama staff, we can assist Bernama provide comprehensive service apart from ensuring information is delivered to all Malaysians,” she said. - Bernama