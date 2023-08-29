Media practitioners to enjoy one-month handphone bill rebate

PUTRAJAYA: About 10,000 media practitioners throughout the country will enjoy a one-month rebate for their handphone bills under the Media Practitioner Rahmah Rebate incentives and implemented in September said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) today.

Fahmi said the incentive was a tribute to media practitoners who are the unsung heroes in propagating the Rahmah initiative under the Malaysia Madani concept.

“Insya-Allah (God Willing), the Media Practitioner Rahmah Rebate incentive can be carried out in September. All media practitoners with the Information Deparment issued media card are eligible to receive the rebate,“ he said.

Speaking to reporters after launching the Rahmah 5G Package and Rahmah Postpaid Incentive for Civil Servants, Fahmi said the special incentive for media practitioners was the first effort by the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD), Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and telcos.

“We will have additional discussions,” he said adding that details would be announced after the discussions with the telcos involved, namely TM (Unifi Mobile), CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile and YTL Communications (Yes). -Bernama