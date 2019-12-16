Media Prima notifies employees affected by rationalisation exercise

KUALA LUMPUR: Media Prima Bhd today gave official notifications to all employees affected by its manpower rationalisation exercise, which is part of the next phase of its business transformation exercise announced on Nov 1.

The media group said the new operating structure and list of affected employees were determined after several consultations with the Sistem Televisyen Malaysia Bhd Employees Union (KSKSTMB), TV3 Executive Union (KESTMB), National Union of Journalists Peninsular Malaysia (NSTP Branch) (NUJ NSTP), and National Union of Newspaper Workers (NUNW).

“The group has ensured a fair and equitable compensation governed by the Employment Act, the respective union collective agreements and employment contracts. The group will additionally provide support which includes job outplacement services and career counselling,” it said in a statement today.

Media Prima said that the next phase of its business transformation exercise would include changes to the group’s business model and internal organisation structure.

“This is to enable the group to be future-proofed and sustainable given the uncertain macroeconomic conditions and disruptive changes in the global and local media sector,” it said. — Bernama