Media should help highlight talents, artwork of PwD — Ras Adiba

KUALA LUMPUR: Media agencies and practitioners have been urged to help promote the artwork of Persons with Disabilities (PwD), such as those with autism, in an effort to open up greater opportunities for this group.

Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi said the media, as a medium for disseminating information, should lend support to autistic artists in promoting their talents to the world.

The OKU Sentral president said such support would not only help highlight the talents of these special group of people, but also increase advocacy about them among the community.

“We have the talents in Malaysia, so this is the time and the media can certainly help in providing more information on how they (PwD) can promote their extraordinary work,” she told reporters after the launch of the Bernama Creative Art Exhibition at Wisma Bernama today.

The 10-day exhibition, which began today, was officiated by Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun.

Also present were Women, Family and Community Development Ministry’s secretary-general Dr Maziah Che Yusoff, National Visual Arts Development Board chairman Datuk Tom Abang Saufi and Bernama editor-in-chief Abdul Rahman Ahmad.

Ras Adiba also called on parents and guardians of autistic children to give them opportunities to venture into arts, sports and learning activities.

She said autistic children have creative abilities and, in fact, some even have skills that are different, such as photographic memory.

“There are also many world famous personalities with the Autism Spectrum Disorder, (therefore) we should not judge other people by their appearance but give them the opportunity to showcase their talent, such as in painting, business and education,” she said.

The exhibition, which is jointly organised by a group of PwD artists called We and I Arts together with OKU Sentral, Light Upon Light and the National Art Gallery, is being held in conjunction with the 2021 World Autism Awareness Day that is celebrated on April 2 every year. — Bernama