PUTRAJAYA: Media practitioners need not only focus on writing about the welfare issues of Persons with Disabilities (OKU) but should also highlight the challenges faced by the group.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) said wider exposure to such issues could bring about many benefits to the group.

“It is important for media practitioners to understand the challenges faced by OKU as media can shape public opinion on an issue,“ she told reporters at the Disability Equality Training with Media at the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) here today.

A total of 130 participants comprising media staff and representatives from KKMM attended the training which among others discussed on media’s role in creating an inclusive society.

Yeoh who welcomed the efforts by a non-governmental organisation OKU Sentral and KKMM in organising the one-day training hoped that it could be expanded to alternative media to increase awareness on issues concerning OKU. — Bernama