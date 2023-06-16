Mediation fails, Edry Faizal’s defamation suit against Mokhtar Senik to proceed

KUANTAN: The defamation suit filed by Dusun Tua assemblyman Edry Faizal Eddy Yusof against former PAS Pahang ulama chief Mokhtar Senik will continue to proceed after both parties failed to settle the matter amicably through the mediation process.

Lawyer Farhan Haziq Mohamed representing Edry Faizal said no solution was reached in the mediation process that took place before Datuk Ahmad Zamzani Mohd Zain today.

“The case hearing has been set for two days starting next Oct 4 before High Court Judge Datuk Zainal Azman Ab Aziz,“ he said when met after mention of the case at the High Court here.

At the mediation process, Mokhtar who was named as the defendant was present with lawyer Mohd Jamil Yaacob.

Edry Faizal, 38, filed the suit on Oct 9, 2019 claiming that Mokhtar, 59, had defamed him through a post uploaded on the PAS leader’s Facebook under the account ‘Mokhtar Dup’ on Aug 28, 2019.

The post, said to have used a photograph of Edry Faizal without permission, contained details as if he was the one issuing a statement claiming that the May 13, 1969 event was a folklore.

Edry Faizal said the defendant’s action had directly or indirectly mean that he, among other things, does not know the country’s history, spreads lies and wants to create unease among the races in Malaysia.

He also claimed that the post uploaded by the defendant had received 311 reactions, 23 comments and 160 shares as of Aug 30, 2019, apart from the fact that the public including those from abroad were able to read it.

In his statement of claim, Edry Faizal ordered that the defendant remove the post, make an apology and pay him a reasonable compensation as well as not repeat such statements in the future. - Bernama