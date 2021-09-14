Medical assistant pleads not guilty to causing deaths in Jeli crash

TANAH MERAH: A government health clinic medical assistant pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to dangerous driving and causing the deaths of two persons on a motorcycle and seriously injuring another in a crash in Jeli last Friday (Sept 10).

Zurailie Muhamad, 36 was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 with committing the offence at Kilometre 87, Jalan Kota Bharu-Machang-Gerik at 11.11am.

He faces up to 10 years in jail and a fine between RM20,000 and RM50,000.

Magistrate Mohamad Nasruddin Mohamed set bail at RM10,000 with one surety and fixed Nov 1 for case mention. — Bernama