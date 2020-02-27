 ;
Medical assoc calls for more focus on combating Covid-19

27 Feb 2020 / 17:25 H.
PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) wants all parties involved to put a stop to the current political manoeuvrings and focus on ways to resolve the Covid-19 outbreak instead.

MMA president Dr N. Ganabaskaran noted that the pandemic has become more serious in a few countries, apart from China where the outbreak began.

Wuhan, a city in central China, is the epicentre of the global pandemic.

Ganabaskaran stressed that the impact of the outbreak has to be monitored to ensure that Malaysia is well-prepared (for any eventuality).

However, he said in a statement, it is regrettable that instead of focusing attention on the Covid-19 and the economic slowdown, the country is distracted by a series of political developments that is still unfolding.

“It is hoped that the national interest will be prioritised at this time,” he added.

