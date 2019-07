IPOH: Perak police have not received the medical and forensic reports by the Chemistry Department in connection to a case where a member of the Perak State Executive Council (Exco) was linked to an alleged rape of a maid earlier this month.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said the police were still waiting for the reports and that the two documents were not lost.

He said the action of the Facebook 1 Malaysia Tolak DAP account owner who posted the status “Perak DAP Exco rape case forensic report reported missing. How could it be lost?” was an irresponsible act.

He said the status also included a statement by MCA Women Chief Datuk Heng Seai Kie, urging Perak police to explain.

According to Razarudin, the irresponsible statement was a slander that could challenge the credibility of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) who conducted a transparent and thorough investigation.

He said a police report was lodged by the Perak police today and the case was being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 500 of the Penal Code.

“PDRM advises all parties not to make any baseless statement or irresponsible speculation that could affect police investigation as well as disregarding the transparency, justice and reputation of the PDRM especially the Perak PDRM,“ he said.

On July 8, a 23–year–old Indonesian woman lodged a police report alleging that she was raped by the Housing, Local Government, Public Transportation, Non–Muslim Affairs and New Villages Committee Chairman, Paul Yong Choo Kiong at her employer’s house in Meru.

A day after the report was made, police arrested the Exco who was later released on police bail after investigation was completed within 24 hours. — Bernama