Medical frontliners, uniformed personnel sacrifice family time to fulfil duties during festivities

PETALING JAYA: For many of our medical frontliners and uniformed personnel, Hari Raya brings a mix of emotions, especially when they have to work while the rest of us enjoy the holidays. And to do so for years in a row is a huge sacrifice by them to help ensure the safety and well-being of others.

This is what Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor has been doing each Hari Raya for the past 24 years, in order to fulfil his responsibilities as a police officer.

He said working during the festive season is routine for police officers to maintain the nation’s peace and security.

“Hari Raya morning usually will be a bit gloomy for me, but I have come to terms with it.

“Drive safely, make sure you lock your house and inform the nearest police station by filling out the relevant form before returning to your hometown.

“For those who are not going back, inform the police if there are any suspicious activities around your neighbourhood.”

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said having to work on festive days is quite normal for all uniformed personnel.

“A total of 1,254 state fire officers will be on duty during Hari Raya, since only 20% of them are allowed to take leave.

“I have not gone back to my hometown in Pontian, Johor, for three years in a row.

“It would be a lie if I said I am not sad at all. But I must fulfil my duty.”

Perlis Road Transport Department (RTD) director Fatimah Mohamed Ali Piah said her officers also cannot take leave as holidays are frozen during Ops Hari Raya.

She recounted when she worked at Selangor RTD, she had to send her children to her hometown so they could celebrate with their grandparents and relatives while she returned to work during Hari Raya.

“I could not take leave for the last 28 years of working at the RTD. Even during family gatherings held on the third or fourth day of Hari Raya, I would still not able to be with them due to work.

“Of course, as a mother, I feel sad leaving my children with their father but now, I am used to it. My children and family also understand that my job needs me to sacrifice my time with them and they accept that their mother is on duty,” she said.

Dr Azureen Musa of the Putrajaya Hospital emergency and trauma department said she used to look forward to Hari Raya celebrations, but her work as a doctor has been a huge responsibility that she holds close to her heart.

“I visited my family in Malacca during the last week of Ramadan, knowing I probably would not be able to celebrate with them since the hospital cannot shut down for Hari Raya.

“We don’t have enough non-Muslim doctors to cover our shifts, so just like the previous two years, I have to work during the holidays and take my leave once everyone else is back at work,” she said.