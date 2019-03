SHAH ALAM: The proposal to cultivate marijuana in Kuala Selangor for medicinal use is not feasible, the Selangor State Assembly was told today.

Mohd Khairuddin Othman, the exco in charge of youth development, sports and human capital development, said Malaysians are not known to safely handle dangerous items.

The Paya Jaras assemblyman cited fireworks injuries as an example of how dangerously “over-creative” Malaysians could be.

“When someone gives them fireworks to play with for Hari Raya, they make cannons until they lose their fingers,” Mohd Khairuddin said in his winding-up speech at the end of debate on the Sultan’s address.

“Instead of suggesting for a ganja planting programme, I am more than happy if the Jeram state assemblyman suggests that lands be used to plant oil palm and chilli, or anything else that is of industrial value.”

He also said Jeram assemblyman Mohd Shaid Rosli’s proposal last week caused concern among some groups.

He said marijuana is classed as a dangerous drug in Malaysia but he accepted that it has some medicinal properties. He added that the state government had held numerous programmes to address drug abuse, especially among the Malay youths.

Last week, Mohd Shaid said since the Kuala Selangor area has been designated as an agricultural cluster, his constituency should be the centre of ganja production for medical research and export purposes.

He said that ganja offered annual returns of RM9 million per acre versus RM3,000 for oil palm. — Bernama