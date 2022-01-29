Medical practitioners in Sabah advised against getting involved in fake vax certificate

KOTA KINABALU: Medical practitioners in Sabah are reminded not to get involved in the issuance of fake digital vaccination certificates to the public.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husain (pix) said there had been reports in others states of medical practitioners forging the Covid-19 vaccination certificates and selling them to the public, especially those who refused to be vaccinated.

“So far in Sabah, there is no report, but there have been reports in Melaka, Terengganu, Selangor, Penang, Johor, Kuala Lumpur and Kelantan,“ he added.

He told reporters this after the end of training ceremony and presentation of appointment certificates to officers of the Student Police Volunteer Corps (SUKSIS) of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) here today.

Also present were Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) managing director Datuk Zaini Jass and UMS deputy vice-chancellor (Research and Innovation) Assoc Prof Dr Ramzah Dambul.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration, Razarudin said apart from conducting Op Selamat, PDRM would also conduct patrols in residential areas and business premises to prevent any unwanted incidents such as housebreaking and burglary.

He advised those leaving their homes to inform the nearest police station or to fill in the form on the PDRM portal to facilitate patrol by the police in the affected areas during their absence.

On the SUKSIS programme, he hoped that it would help to instil the spirit of patriotism among the university students. — Bernama