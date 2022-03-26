Medical practitioners should ensure health services on par with other nations

SEREMBAN: Medical practitioners in the country should help ensure that the standard of health services in Malaysia is on par with other countries, said the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

He said, therefore, they should follow the latest technological developments as well as the results of new medical research so that the medical services provided can be adapted to meet current needs.

“This is because our country’s development should move in line with the progress that has been achieved by developed countries in economic, environmental and social terms,“ he said during the Academy of Family Physicians of Malaysia (AKKM) convocation ceremony here today.

Tuanku Muhriz, who is patron of AKKM, presented, among others, fellowships, diplomas and certificates to 205 graduates.

He also said that medical practitioners in the field of Family Medicine or Primary Care are individuals who are close to the public because they are always in face-to-face contact with the community in providing health.

Therefore, these groups are the most accurate sources to get analysis and input regarding health needs as well as in helping the government determine the current status of public health and to plan health programmes that suit the needs of the people, he said.

Other than that, Tuanku Muhriz said to ensure that the standard of primary care in Malaysia is on level with other countries, family doctors should work towards specialist status in the field of family medicine to acquire knowledge and experience that are competitive.

“The country needs 8,000 family physicians according to the Health Ministry. However, at the moment in Malaysia, there are only 700 such specialists in both the government and private sector,“ he said.

In this regard, he called on more family doctors to continue their studies to obtain recognition as experts and improve the quality of services thus further strengthening the status and credibility of a medical practitioner.

In the meantime, he also expressed his congratulations to the leadership of AKKM for trying to further strengthen the learning programme and produce family physicians towards gaining recognition for AKKM in the field of national health education.

In the ceremony, Tuanku Muhriz also received the Honorary Fellowship of the Academy of Family Physicians of Malaysia. - Bernama