Medical student pleads not guilty to pimping

KUALA TERENGGANU: A final year medical student of a public university here pleaded not guilty in the Terengganu Syariah High Court today to a charge of “muncikari” (pimping).

Mohd Luqman Zulkepli, 29, from Panji Alam near here, was charged with committing the offence at a hotel here between 2.43am and 6.05pm on Aug 27 and 28 last year.

He was charged under Section 28 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Takzir) (Terengganu) Enactment 2001, which provides a fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or whipping of not more than six strokes, or any combination of the punishments, if found guilty.

Judge Kamalruazmi Ismail set bail at RM3,000 in one surety and fixed Feb 24 for trial.

Syarie prosecuting officer Muhammad Khasmizan Abdullah prosecuted, while Mohd Luqman was represented by lawyers Fazru Anuar Yusof and Mohd Sofian Arifin. — Bernama