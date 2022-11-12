Medical teams to monitor flood victims at Kelantan PPS: Dr Zaini

KOTA BHARU: Flood victims who are currently taking shelter at the temporary relief centres (PPS) in Kelantan are being monitored from time to time by the medical teams, said state Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

He said the deployment of health personnel at PPS during the monsoon season is based on the number of flood victims evacuated.

“For PPS housing below 1,000 people, we do not provide a static team, but a visiting medical team.

“Each team consists of between 10 and 15 personnel who are responsible for taking care of the flood victims’ health in the centres,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

According to Dr Zaini, the JKNK medical team at PPS will treat, monitor, and take preventive measures to avoid infectious diseases, including skin diseases and flu.

He added screening tests for Covid -19 are also conducted on the flood victims at the PSS to curb the spread of the virus.

He said all health facilities such as hospitals, logistics, drug supply, and staff deployment are now in a state of readiness to deal with the floods in Kelantan. - Bernama