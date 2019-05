KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry’s Pharmacy Enforcement Division seized products and medicines worth RM180,000 in an operation on a illegal clinic and pharmacy operated by Bangladeshi immigrants, on Sunday.

Malaysian Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement that the raid, by the Pharmacy Enforcement Division of the Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Health Department found most of the products and drugs were smuggled in from Bangladesh and India.

“The raid was conducted following detailed intelligence on two premises in the area around Lebuh Pudu and Jalan Silang, Kuala Lumpur; and similar raids were carried out last year on five illegal premises involving Bangladeshis in the same area.

“To fool the authorities, the foreigners were found to have changed their modus operandi by placing all the products well-hidden in an inaccessible place behind various food products and general merchandise,“ according to a statement issued by the Health Ministry here, today.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the foreigners were found to have also changed their operating hours by being more active only on weekends.

Sale of unregistered products is a violation of Rule 7 (1) (a), the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984 and if found guilty can be liable to a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding 5 years. — Bernama