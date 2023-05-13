Meet Bros offers halal and Asian inspired steakhouse in London

LONDON: Offering a wide selection of Asian fusion dishes that pleases the tastebuds, Meet Bros Steakhouse offers a halal and Asian inspired steakhouse in Paddington’s Craven Road here.

Set to become a must visit destination for foodies in this metropolitan city, Meet Bros is not just an ordinary steakhouse -- it is a collaboration between two highly successful Malaysian homegrown restaurant chains Me’nate Steak Hub owned by Palace Butcher Resources and Serai Group for its Serai and Jibby & Co restaurants, both fully halal certified chain having more than 30 outlets.

The first outlet outside Malaysia, Meet Bros, which offers much more than just a steakhouse but also an experience, was officially opened by the Raja Permasuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah on Friday.

Also present were Sultanah of Terengganu Sultanah Nur Zahirah, Malaysian High Commissioner to United Kingdom Datuk Zakri Jaafar and his wife Datin Noraini Abdul Rahman and almost 100 invited guests in an event held here.

“This unique partnership brings together distinct cultures and flavours, resulting in a tantalising culinary experience that is sure to satisfy even the most discerning taste. Meet Bros is much more than just a steakhouse – it is an experience offering not only its fine dining with lively music, ambience and the beauty of medieval architecture interior design,” said Palace Butcher Resources chief executive officer Syed Ashraf Syed Ali.

The menu concept involves diners choosing cuts of meat from the restaurant’s basement storeroom, which are then prepared with Asian marinades.

Syed Ashraf said the Meet Bros in London is the first outlet abroad with the next outlets expected to be opened in Dubai of United Arab Emirates and Johannesburg in South Africa this year.

Both companies, Palace Butcher Resources and Serai Group, have enjoyed support from the government via Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB) in their growth.

“We have been part of the PUNB family for the last 10 years and they have been an enabler for our business expansion in line with their new transformation theme 'Reinventing PUNB, Path to sustainability. Thank you PUNB,” said director of Palace Butcher Resources Azuan Arif Mohd Ariffin in his welcoming remarks at the event.

“We offer hand selected meat air flown from around the world and the ability to choose your own cuts of meat from the chiller allowing our customers to view the freshness of the meat they will be enjoying. We are equally proud to offer a wide selection of Asian fusion dishes that we trust will please your tastebuds,” he said.

Azuan Arif said Najib Hamid, the Serai Group managing director, who is also a very passionate and experienced chef has been instrumental in the creation of the Meet Bros menu and ensuring the kitchen is at its best all the time.

Meanwhile, PUNB interim chairman Datuk Mohammad Ismail said the successful collaboration between PUNB's two partner companies, Palace Butcher Resources and Serai Group, at the international level is an important achievement for both companies in their efforts to achieve another proud success in the F&B industry in Malaysia.

“In the process of running the business, they have shown a strong track record in the development and operation of their respective restaurant chains. This has qualified them to get various recognition and appreciation from the local F&B industry.

“The result of this international collaboration was also made possible by PUNB through financial and development support. Both of these companies have been part of Rakan Usahawan PUNB for the past 10 years. PUNB also plays a role in supporting them in expanding their business at the local level and will continue to support their business expansion at the international level,” he told Bernama.

PUNB chief executive officer Izwan Zainuddin said the success of Rakan Usahawan PUNB proves PUNB's commitment to helping entrepreneurs expand their businesses and explore new markets internationally through the Internationalisation Initiative.

He said that in line with PUNB's new transformation with the theme, 'Reinventing PUNB, Path to Sustainability' (R-25), PUNB is committed to the strategic development of Bumiputera entrepreneurs in the retail and distribution trade sector at home and abroad.

He PUNB gives the opportunity to all Rakan Usahawan PUNB to develop business according to market suitability and opportunities.

“PUNB collaborates with government departments and agencies as well as professional bodies to explore business opportunities that are suitable for Rakan Usahawan PUNB. Also, Rakan Usahawan PUNB comprising various industries such as food and beverage (F&B), textiles and wholesale and retail are invited to join the trade missions abroad either for cooperation or to expand business,“ he said.

Izwan said the trade missions are not limited to business expansion, but also help entrepreneurs obtain raw material sources, supply chains and establish cooperation with external companies.

So far, PUNB has organised six trade missions, including a mission that resulted in a collaborative project between Palace Butcher Resources and Serai Group to open the Meet Bros Steakhouse restaurant.

Besides trade missions to the United Kingdom, Wales and Dubai held in collaboration with the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development, there are also business opportunities for Rakan Usahawan PUNB through trade and investment missions to South Africa, Lahore and Faisalabad, Pakistan; Kobe, Nagoya and Tokyo, Japan and Taipei, Taiwan.

Izwan said for the Internationalisation Initiative, PUNB offers a combination of business financing starting from RM100,000 to RM10 million and a matching incentive of up to RM500,000 for eligible Rakan Usahawan PUNB companies.

In addition to providing business financing assistance, PUNB also offers development support including monitoring and advice, entrepreneurship and business development training.

“This added value is very useful for Rakan Usahawan PUNB in maintaining their business and adding knowledge,” he said. -Bernama