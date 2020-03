KUALA LUMPUR: The meet-the-people programme being undertaken by certain government agencies is still important during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said.

However, he said such a programme must be held in total compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council (MKN), which include that it is held briefly, having a minimum number of attendees, and observing social distancing.

“The importance of such a programme is that we can listen directly to their problems and get the information that didn’t reach us through the official channel,” he told the media at Kampung Baru Air Panas people’s housing project here today.

Marzuk had earlier presented the #MusaadahCOVID19 aid, comprising RM200 of cash and daily necessities worth RM300, from the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation and Zakat Collection Centre of Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) to ten tithe recipients.

Also present were MAIWP chairman Datuk Seri Syed Hussien AlHabshee and chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Aziz Jusoh.

The aid is a part of the RM12.2 million special additional tithe allocation to be distributed to 24,196 tithe recipients in Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Marzuk said the rest of the recipients will receive RM500 in cash beginning April. — Bernama