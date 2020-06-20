Meeters and greeters now allowed at airports - MAHB

KUALA LUMPUR: Airports are now given the exemption to allow meeters and greeters to enter the terminal buildings effective June 19, said Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

In a statement today, the airport operator said this latest exemption is in line with the gradual easing of restrictions in air travel for Malaysia.

“Among other relaxations include the exemption to strictly implement social distancing measures at the boarding gates to facilitate the boarding process in a timely manner,” it said.

Previously, during the movement control order, only passengers with valid travel documents had been allowed in.

MAHB stressed that these exemptions are given after a thorough scrutiny of all the Covid-19-related safety measures implemented at the airport.

“The current safety measures are deemed as satisfactory not only in preventing the spread of the disease but also in safeguarding the wellbeing of all airport guests and community,” it said.

With the recent relaxation in air travel restrictions and higher passenger traffic expected at the airport, MAHB has geared up its efforts to protect the airport community and travelling public.

These efforts are taken in collaboration with all government agencies operating at the airport, airline partners and ground handlers, as well as retailers.

Most businesses at the airport have also resumed operations in order to provide airport guests with a convenient travelling experience, it said.

“While we remain committed to ensuring the effectiveness of our safety measures, we would like to take this opportunity to remind all our guests to act in a responsible manner as we work towards making Malaysia safe from the spread of Covid-19,” MAHB added. — Bernama