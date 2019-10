KUANTAN: The brief meeting between PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, held at the Parliament lounge yesterday, did not touch on politics.

This was confirmed by PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) who was also present at the meeting over a coffee which lasted for about half an hour.

“We talked about serious matters and focused on the affairs of the government, the budget and the receiving sectors ... but it was in a jovial mood and did not touch on serious party issues.

“Anwar spoke about the poverty rate drawn up by the United Nations (UN) and Mohamed Azmin spoke about the mechanism used by the government to address the issue,“ he said.

Saifuddin was speaking to reporters after attending the “Talk with the Education Minister” programme and the launch of the University of Malaysia Pahang (UMP) Food Bank Programme (UMP) at the Gambang campus here today, which was also attended by UMP Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Student Affairs and Alumni) Prof Datuk Dr Yuserrie Zainuddin.

He was asked to comment on the meeting of the two top PKR leaders who were alleged to have gone their separate ways a year ago, which took place at the Parliament yesterday. The Port Dickson Member of Parliament also posted the meeting on Twitter.

The meeting, according to Saifuddin, was unplanned and after the parliamentary session, Anwar signalled Mohamed Azmin to have coffee since he happened to be in the lounge.

“We stood and talked and Anwar insisted we sit down. Everything was normal but people alleged they were fighting while in reality, it was not the case,“ he said. — Bernama