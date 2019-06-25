Meeting did not discuss transition of power: Dr Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said there were no discussions on the issue of a transition of power during his meeting with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

Dr Mahathir said the meeting with the PKR president only touched on ordinary issues.

“We only spoke about normal things ... Nothing about that (succession issue),“ he told reporters when met at the Aidilfitri open house of Maju Holdings, here last night.

According to CNBC, it was reported that the prime minister said his government needed three years to reduce Malaysia’s debt from 80% of GDP to 54%.

When asked by CNBC’s news anchor Tanvir Gill whether he would stay in office to see out that goal, Mahathir said: “No, I will not go beyond three years.”

Asked by reporters on why he mentioned three years compared to two years before this, Dr Mahathir said: “I did not say three years; I said I needed a period to rectify things.”

In a posting on his Facebook page, Anwar said the meeting in Putrajaya touched on several current issues, including the need to boost domestic and foreign investment in the country. - Bernama