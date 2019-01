SINGAPORE: The 14th meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia (JMCIM) between Singapore and Malaysia scheduled for Jan 14, 2019, has been postponed.

According to the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the republic proposed to postpone the meeting and it was agreed to by Malaysia.

In a statement issued in response to media queries on the postponement, an MFA spokesman said: “The intrusion by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian into Singapore Territorial Waters off Tuas on Jan 9, 2019, made the 14th JMCIM meeting untenable.

“Singapore, therefore, proposed to postpone the JMCIM meeting, and Malaysia agreed,” it said.

However, the ministry did not state the new date for this round of the meeting which will be held in the island city.

Minister for Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali was expected to have led the Malaysian delegation to the meeting. — Bernama