Meeting on Monday to discuss preparation for floods

BANGI: A meeting will be held on Monday involving all related agencies and parties to prepare for the possibility of major floods hitting several states in November.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said all agencies including the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) as well as state government representatives would attend the meeting to ensure early preparation for the disaster.

The meeting would also ensure that the flood relief centres, food stocks and equipment for transport and relocation are in a state of readiness to face the floods, he said.

“I want every state to be ready this time, not only at the federal level, we must be prepared from the beginning...everyone needs to be ready before anything happens.

“We don’t know the scale of the disaster, but we must get ready for the worst. So the preparation needs to be done early,“ he told reporters after launching the ‘Aspirasi Kecemerlangan Keluarga Malaysia’ programme here today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) recently said that large-scale floods caused by continuous heavy rain are expected in the country from mid-November.

It said that the northeast monsoon during the period would bring continuous heavy rain that could lead to major floods. - Bernama