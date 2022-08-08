Meeting on probe over July 27 power outage has started: TNB

PUTRAJAYA: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has held several series of discussions and meetings with regards to its investigation into the incident of power outage in several states in the peninsula last July 27.

Its Chief Distribution Network Officer, Wan Nazmy Wan Mahmood said the meetings involved the Energy Commission (ST) as an independent body, a team from the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and TNB itself.

“We are extending our full cooperation to the investigation team so that all relevant facts and information can be shared,“ he said when met at the handing over of the 2019/2020 Peninsular Malaysia Village Street Lighting (LJK) programme here today.

On 31 July, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan was reported to have said that the investigation into the incident of electricity supply disruption, which affected about a million consumers, would be completed in a month.

He said apart from ascertaining the cause and effect of the disruption, the investigation would also examine and determine whether the incident was acceptable under TNB’s guaranteed service level (GSL), and whether the affected customers may get a rebate or not.

According to TNB, electricity supply disruptions were reported in several areas in Peninsular Malaysia since 12.39 pm on 27 July and among the areas involved are Petaling Jaya, Cheras, Bangi (Klang Valley); Bayan Lepas and Seberang Jaya (Penang); Panchor, Johor and Bandar Indera Mahkota, Pahang. - Bernama