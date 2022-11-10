Meeting to set dates for GE15, Bugaya state by-election on Oct 20: EC

KUALA LUMPUR: A special meeting to discuss and set the important dates relating to the 15th General Election (GE15) and the state by-election for Bugaya in Sabah, will be held on Oct 20.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the meeting which will be chaired by EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh, will be held at 10 am at Menara SPR in Putrajaya.

“EC chairman will chair the meeting on the important dates pertaining to the GE15 and Bugaya by-election, such as the writ of election, dates of nomination dan polling, electoral roll to be used and other preparations for the two elections,” he said in a statement here today.

He said a press conference will be held immediately after the meeting.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of the Parliament to make way for the GE15.

According to Article 55 (4) of the Federal Constitution, a general election must be held within 60 days from the date of the dissolution of Parliament. - Bernama