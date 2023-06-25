Meeting with PKR leaders just a normal one: PM

BANGI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said that his meeting with top PKR leaders at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya today was just a normal briefing.

“It was a normal meeting...normal briefing,” he said briefly when asked about the matter after launching the Rakan Muda programme at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) here.

It was reported that the meeting that took place at the prime minister’s official residence was to discuss the party’s preparations for the coming six state elections.

The six states are Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

So far, the Selangor and Kelantan state legislative assemblies have been dissolved while Kedah will take its turn on Wednesday. - Bernama